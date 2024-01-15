Former Punjab forest minister SS Dharamsot arrested by ED in money laundering probe

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress leader and former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot.

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) apprehended Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, a Congress leader and former Punjab forest minister, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The arrest is linked to an ongoing investigation into an alleged forest scam in the state.

The 64-year-old politician was taken into custody in Jalandhar as the ED intensified its scrutiny of the case. Earlier in November last year, the agency conducted raids on Dharamsot's premises, along with those of another forest minister, Sangat Singh Giljian, and several officials from the forest department.

The investigation revolves around allegations of bribery within the state forest department, particularly concerning the issuance of permits for tree felling and matters related to transfer or posting within the department. The ED's action is a part of the wider probe into financial irregularities and corrupt practices in the forest department.

Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, a five-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), has previously faced legal troubles. Last year, he was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in a case related to the alleged possession of disproportionate assets. His political career has seen representation from the Nabha assembly seat.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR filed by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. The investigation focuses on irregularities within the forest department, including accusations of accepting bribes by ministers and officers for issuing permits related to tree felling, transfer/posting, issuance of NOC, and procurement of tree guards.

As the former forest minister faces legal proceedings, the ED's actions underscore the concerted efforts to address corruption and financial misconduct within the state administration, specifically in matters impacting the environmental sector.

Also read | DGCA issues new SOPs: Airlines may cancel flights delayed beyond 3 hours