Monday, November 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Fire at Noida factory, rescue operations underway

Fire at Noida factory, rescue operations underway

Noida fire: No casualty was reported in the fire that erupted in the factory located in the Phase 2 industrial area around 9 am, a police official said.

PTI Reported By: PTI Noida Updated on: November 07, 2022 13:24 IST
The local police are also at the spot to assist in the
Image Source : ANI The local police are also at the spot to assist in the relief measures, the official added.

Noida fire: A fire broke out at a factory in Noida on Monday morning, prompting rescue and relief measures at the site, police said.

No casualty was reported in the fire that erupted in the factory located in the Phase 2 industrial area around 9 am, a police official said.

"Multiple water tenders were rushed at the spot along with firefighters and efforts are being made to douse the blaze," the official said.

The local police are also at the spot to assist in the relief measures, the official added.

The cause of the fire and damage to the property was yet to be known. 

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Shalimar LTT Express catches fire near Nashik

ALSO READ | UP: Two dead, 100 guests evacuated as fire engulfs hotel in Mathura

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News