Fire at Noida factory, rescue operations underway

Noida fire : A fire broke out at a factory in Noida on Monday morning, prompting rescue and relief measures at the site, police said.

No casualty was reported in the fire that erupted in the factory located in the Phase 2 industrial area around 9 am, a police official said.

"Multiple water tenders were rushed at the spot along with firefighters and efforts are being made to douse the blaze," the official said.

The local police are also at the spot to assist in the relief measures, the official added.

The cause of the fire and damage to the property was yet to be known.

