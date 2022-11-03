UP: Two dead, 100 guests evacuated as fire engulfs hotel in Mathura

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Vrindavan hotel, 2 employees dead

UP: Two people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a hotel in Mathura in the early hours of Thursday. Officials said the blaze was reported at around 4:30 am at Hotel Vrindavan Garden situated on the Mathura Vrindavan road.

One person sustained serious burn injuries in the incident and was admitted to a hospital in Agra.

Two ambulances and two fire tenders were rushed to the site as soon as they received information about the fire which had erupted in the kitchen store room.

"The fire was reported around 4:30 am. After reaching the spot, it was found that there was a fire in the store room on the first floor (of the hotel). There were around 100 guests staying in the hotel and all of them were evacuated. The fire was brought under control after a one and half hour long struggle by the fire department," Pramod Sharma, Chief Fire Officer, Mathura said.

According to Dr. Bhudev Singh, CMO, asphyxiation and body burns are suspected to have caused the two deaths.

The deceased have been identified as Umesh (30) and Biri Singh (40) - both employees of the Hotel Vrindavan Garden.

Bijendra Singh, the person who is critically injured, has been referred to Agra Hospital.

As per the sources, the hotel does not have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department.

The Fire Department has also, as per the sources, served a notice to the hotel in this regard.

(With inputs from ANI)

