7 dead as fire breaks out at makeshift COVID-19 facility in Vijaywada

A fire has broken out in a hotel in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada which was being used as a COVID-19 facility. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Reports suggest that 7 people have lost their lives in the fire while several others are feared trapped.
Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Vijayawada, fire tenders rushed to the spot. The hotel was being used as a #COVID19 facility by a hospital. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2f876s2h6j— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020
About 30 people have been rescued from the hotel building.
(Developing Story)