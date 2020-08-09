7 dead as fire breaks out at makeshift COVID-19 facility in Vijaywada

Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out in make shift COVID-19 facility in Vijaywada

A fire has broken out in a hotel in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada which was being used as a COVID-19 facility. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Reports suggest that 7 people have lost their lives in the fire while several others are feared trapped.

Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Vijayawada, fire tenders rushed to the spot. The hotel was being used as a #COVID19 facility by a hospital. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2f876s2h6j — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

About 30 people have been rescued from the hotel building.

(Developing Story)

