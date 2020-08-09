Sunday, August 09, 2020
     
7 dead as fire breaks out at makeshift COVID-19 facility in Vijaywada

A fire has broken out in a hotel in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada which was being used as a COVID-19 facility. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Reports suggest that 7 people have lost their lives in the fire while several others are feared trapped.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2020 8:33 IST
Image Source : ANI

Fire breaks out in make shift COVID-19 facility in Vijaywada

A fire has broken out in a hotel in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada which was being used as a COVID-19 facility. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Reports suggest that 7 people have lost their lives in the fire while several others are feared trapped. 

About 30 people have been rescued from the hotel building. 

(Developing Story)

