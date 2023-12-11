Captain Fatima Wasim makes history as first female medical officer deployed at Siachen Glacier | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Captain Fatima Wasim makes history as the first female medical officer deployed at Siachen Glacier.

Captain Fatima Wasim has etched her name in history by becoming the first female medical officer to be deployed on an operational post at the formidable Siachen Glacier. After undergoing rigorous training at the Siachen Battle School, she received her posting at an operational post situated at an altitude of 15,200 feet.

Historic deployment

Siachen warriors' Captain

Impactful Posting

Acknowledgment by the Indian Army

Inspiration and determination

