Ready for talks, but govt should stop repeating 'meaningless' amendments, say protesting farmers

There's no end in sight to the impasse over the three new farm laws between the farmers and the government. After several rounds of talks between the protesting farmers and the Centre, things stand at the same level it was nearly a month ago when the protests at several Delhi border points started. While the farmers have been insisting that they want nothing less than the laws being repealed, the government has repeatedly invited them for discussions over all issues.

Activists leading the protests also accused the government of trying to break the movement.

"The government is constantly holding talks with so-called Farmers' leaders and organisations, who're not associated with our movement at all. This is an attempt to break our movement. The government is dealing with protesting farmers, the way it deals with its opposition," Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India told reporters at Singhu Border on Wednesday.

Shiv Kumar Kakka, national president, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh, said that the government should first create a conducive atmoshphere before proceeding for next level of talks.

"We urge the government to create a conducive atmosphere for a fruitful dialogue. Even the Supreme Court has said that suspend implementation of farm laws. This will lead to a better environment to hold talks," Kakka said.

"We have already told Home Minister Amit Shah that protesting farmers will not accept amendments," he added.

All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Molla claimed the government wanted to tire the farmers out so that the protest would end.

More farm reforms due: Narendra Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appeared hopeful of protesting unions resuming dialogue with the government.

Tomar said the government will continue with reforms in the farm sector as they are still due in many areas, even as he reiterated his hope that protesting farmers will soon come forward to resume their dialogue with the Centre to resolve their concerns over three new laws.

The government has already sent a draft proposal to unions offering at least seven amendments to the three legislations that were enacted in September.

"I am fully hopeful that our farmer unions will discuss. If they give a date and time, the government is ready for the next round of talks. I am hopeful that we will move towards resolving the issue," Tomar told reporters.

(With inputs from PTI)

