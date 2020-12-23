PM Modi to transfer Rs 18,000 crore to over 9 crore farmer families under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi

Image Source : PTI PM Modi to release next intallement of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

In order to reach out to the farmers amid the ongoing protest against the farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on December 25, 2020 at 12 pm via video conferencing. With the push of a button, the Prime Minister will enable the transfer of more than Rs. 18,000 crore to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families.

Prime Minister will also have a conversation with farmers from 6 different states during the event. The farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the Government for the welfare of farmers. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in 3 equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The income support is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding or ownership of up to 2 hectares. The state governments and UT administrations will identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per the scheme guidelines. The amount is directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

The programme comes amid protests by various farmer unions against three farm laws recently enacted by the Modi government. The government has insisted that these reforms are in the interest of farmers.

Since November 26, thousands of farmers are protesting on Delhi's interstate borders at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla on the Delhi-Ambala, Delhi-Hisar, Delhi-Ghaziabad and Delhi-Noida routes, respectively.

