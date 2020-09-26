Farm Bills row: Punjab, Haryana farmers extend 'rail roko' stir till Sept 19. Here's what happened so far

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Farmers stage a protest against the farm bills passed in Parliament recently, at Delhi-Noida border, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana on Friday took to the streets in protest against the contentious farm Bills passed by Parliament recently. In Punjab, where the "bandh" was near-total, the "rail roko" agitation was extended by three days till September 29. Earlier, a farmers' body had announced to block trains from September 24 to 26. Shops, commercial establishments, vegetables and grains markets remained shut at almost all places with farmers' bodies describing it as "unprecedented" support for their cause.

Meanwhile, compared to Punjab, a mixed response was witnessed to the "Bharat bandh" call in Haryana. The “Punjab bandh” call got support from government employees' unions, singers, commission agents, labourers, religious organisations and social activists.

Farmers' protest | What Happened So Far

Agitating farmers blocked roads, including national highways, to press the Centre for the withdrawal of the legislation, which are yet to get the assent of the President. Road blockades caused hardships to commuters in both states. Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal said they received an “unprecedented” response from every section of society

Buses of state-owned Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) remained off road in Punjab as 31 farmers' bodies came together for a complete shutdown of the state

Among farmers' unions supporting the 'bandh' were the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Kirti Kisan Union and factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed hope that the pain of the farmers, who "braved the COVID pandemic and the heat to protest the agriculture Bills”, will reach the Centre and it will gracefully back off from “destroying” the farm sector

While the ruling Congress and AAP supported the protest, the Shiromani Akali Dal held a 'chakka jaam' (road blockade) at many places in Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal drove a tractor while his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal sat beside him in Muktsar district

Farmers at several places in the state started gathering on roads to stop the movement of traffic in the morning

A protest was held at Shambhu barrier near Ambala-Rajpura border with protesters including Punjabi artistes

Women protesters under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee took out a protest march in Amritsar

In Barnala, a tractor was set on fire by protesters against the farm bills

Punjab farmers blocked several roads, including the Sangrur-Patiala, Chandigarh-Bathinda and Ambala-Rajpura-Ludhiana and Moga-Ferozepur roads

In Haryana, commercial establishments and transport were not affected though some grain markets wore a deserted look

Farmers held protests at several places and blocked a few roads, including Karnal-Meerut national highway, disrupting vehicular traffic for some time. They also blocked the Rohtak-Jhajjar and Delhi-Hisar roads

Police personnel in strength were deployed across the state to maintain law and order

The protesters expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm reforms would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system and they will be at the "mercy" of big corporates

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by Parliament recently.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage