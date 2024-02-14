Why are farmers flying kites at Shambhu Border? Read here to know the reason

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA 'Delhi Chalo': Protest farmers flying kites at Shambhu Border.

Farmers at the Shambhu Border are flying kites to prevent drones from flying and, if possible, bring them down. As farmers gear up for the 'Delhi Chalo' march, Delhi remains under tight security, with a significant deployment of personnel and barricades restricting movement in central Delhi and at border points with Haryana. Traffic disruptions and commuter hardships persist.

Continuing farmer protests and demands

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha lead the "Delhi Chalo" agitation, pressing for demands such as a law on the minimum support price for crops and loan waivers. The ongoing protests intensify amid heavy security measures.

Previous clashes and traffic disruptions

Farmers faced tear gas shells at Punjab-Haryana border points on Tuesday as they attempted to breach barricades. Traffic disruptions persist in the Delhi-National Capital Region due to increased security measures.

Punjab objects to Haryana's drone usage at Shambhu Border

Punjab authorities have voiced their objection to Haryana's use of a drone inside Punjab's territory at the Shambhu border, where agitating farmers are gathered, a senior official disclosed on Wednesday.

Correspondence initiated

Patiala Deputy Commissioner, Showkat Ahmed Parray, has penned a letter to the Ambala Deputy Commissioner, urging them to refrain from deploying drones within Punjab's jurisdiction at the Shambhu border near Ambala.

Farmer's allegation

Farmers alleged that tear gas canisters were dropped on them by an unmanned aerial vehicle while they were positioned well within Punjab's territory.

Official statement

Confirming the action, Parray mentioned that he had communicated this concern to the Ambala Senior Superintendent of Police and emphasized restricting drone movements along the border.

First of its kind

The use of a drone to drop tear gas shells marked a novel approach in dealing with protesting farmers, highlighting the escalating tension at the Shambhu border.

Clashes and measures

Clashes erupted on Tuesday between farmers and Haryana Police at various border points, with tear gas and water cannons deployed to deter farmers from marching towards Delhi.

