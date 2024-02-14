'We are with you. Don't worry': Rahul Gandhi speaks with injured farmer amid 'Delhi Chalo' march | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and farmers amid the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaged in a phone conversation with a farmer who suffered injuries during police action at the Shambhu border near Ambala. During a visit to a hospital in Rajpura, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring arranged a phone call between Gandhi and the injured farmer, who was admitted to the hospital.

Concern for injuries and solidarity expressed

Gandhi inquired about the extent of the farmer's injuries, expressing concern. The farmer reported injuries to his hands and near his eye. Gandhi also inquired about other protesters wounded in the police action.

Assurances and support from Gandhi

Expressing solidarity, Gandhi assured the farmer of his support, condemning the police action as "completely wrong." He emphasized the importance of the farmer's cause and lauded their efforts, stating, "We are with you. Don't worry."

Farmer leaders' response and context

Farmer leaders attributed the clashes to the Center, alleging an "attack" on protesters. They claimed that around 60 protesters were injured due to tear gas shells at Punjab-Haryana border points. The 'Delhi Chalo' agitation, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, aims to press the Center for various demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

Farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' March prompts tight

As farmers gear up for the 'Dilli Chalo' march, Delhi remains under tight security, with a significant deployment of personnel and barricades restricting movement in central Delhi and at border points with Haryana. Traffic disruptions and commuter hardships persist.

Suspension of traffic and increased vigilance

Traffic movement at the Singhu (Delhi-Sonipat) and Tikri (Delhi-Bahadurgarh) borders is suspended, with security personnel in anti-riot gear deployed. Drones are employed for surveillance, while multiple layers of barricades and concrete blocks fortify the borders.

