Farmers to intensify stir, unions call meeting to chalk out strategy; security beefed up at Delhi borders

A day after talks with the government failed to end the standoff over the new farm laws, the agitating farmers have called meeting on Wednesday to chalk out the future strategy. Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are currently camping on Delhi border to press for their demand to including MSP in the new laws. Farmers fear that the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise the agriculture sector. Today is the seventh day of their protest.

Earlier on Tuesday, the talks between the Centre and farmer unions failed to end the standoff and the two sides will now meet again on December 3. The farmer unions rejected the government’s offer to set up a committee to look into issues raised by them and said they will intensify their stir until their demands are met. The 35 farmer leaders held a three-hour meeting at Vigyan Bhavan with the ministerial delegation that included Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, after the Centre last night announced that it was advancing the talks earlier scheduled for Thursday.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), an umbrella outfit of the farmer unions which are pressing for the repeal of the laws, said the talks remained inconclusive. It said they rejected the government proposal to form a five-member committee to look into the objections and study the concerns, while asserting that such committees have led to no results in the past. It further said protests will now intensify across the country until their demands are met.

According to Tomar, the farmer unions have been asked “to come with specific issues in the laws and we are ready to discuss and address their concerns" and they will meet again on December 3. Asked when the deadlock will end, he said, "The time will decide."

The government has assured that it is always committed to protect the interest of farmers and is always open for discussions for farmers' welfare. "Various issues related to farm reform acts were discussed at length and talks were held in a cordial atmosphere," an Agriculture Ministry statement said.

After the dialogue between farmer union leaders and the government remained inconclusive, the farmers declared that they will continue their protest and the agitation will be strengthened day by day until the government agrees to their demand. Farmer leaders, however, said the meeting was peaceful but the government was not ready to repeal its three farm laws, and proposed to form a committee to study and clarify law-related misconceptions to resolve the ongoing deadlock

