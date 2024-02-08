ED establishes nexus between Hemant Soren, Congress' Dheeraj Sahu in Rs 351 crore haul: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/X Hemant Soren and Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into corruption-related cases against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren took a surprise turn after the probe agency reportedly found a nexus between JMM chief and controversial Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu. Sahu hit headlines last year in December after around Rs 351 crore haul was recovered during the Income Tax raids at his properties. The pile of cash was so huge it took days to count by the probe officials. The seizure amount is estimated to reach Rs 351 crore, making it the "highest-ever" black money haul by any agency in a single operation, official sources said. It also prompted PM Modi to react. The prime minister tweeted a clip of newspaper, asserting every penny will have to be returned.

The PM on December 8 posted emoji-packed post on X, "The countrymen should look at these piles of currency notes and then listen to the honest 'speeches' of their leaders. Whatever has been looted from the public, every penny will have to be returned, this is Modi's guarantee."

Meanwhile, In the fresh development, the ED sources said the BMW car recovered from Hemant Soren's house is registered in the name of a Manesar-based firm of Sahu. In December last year, the Income Tax had raided the premises of Congress leader Dheeraj Sahu and Rs 351 crore in cash and unaccounted wealth were detected in the raid. 40 note counting machines were used in this raid that lasted for 10 days. After the recovery of fresh avidence, the ED summoned Shah on February 10.

It's in 'no way connected with businesses of Dheeraj Sahu': Congress

The Congress in December distanced itself from its Jharkhand Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu after the recovery of a huge amount of cash from a liquor company linked to him.

"The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties," AICC general secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

BJP targets Congress

The seizure of cash from some premises linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu in Income Tax department raids shows how the grand old party has kept the tradition of corruption alive generation after generation, said the BJP.

A huge pile of cash has been recovered so far in the searches conducted by the Income Tax department against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited and entities linked to it. Premises linked to Sahu were also covered as part of the searches, according to officials.

