Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR: 3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Haryana's Faridabad

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR : An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Haryana's Faridabad at around 4:08 pm today (October 15), the National Centre for Seismology said. It said the epicentre for the quake was nine kilometres east of Faridabad and 30 kilometres southeast of Delhi.

The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) reporting vigorous shaking of furniture.

NCS is the nodal agency of the Union government for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 15-10-2023, 16:08:16 IST, Lat: 28.41 & Long: 77.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 9km E of Faridabad, Haryana," NCS posted from its handle on X.

This was the second time in a fortnight that tremors shook the national capital.

Earlier, on October 3 (Tuesday), strong tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region, with locals rushing out of their homes and offices in panic. The NCS stated in a release that tremors were from two earthquakes that struck Nepal on October 3- the first of magnitude 4.6 magnitude and the second recorded at 6.2 on the Richter Scale.

