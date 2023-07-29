Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Andaman Islands after midnight

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Andaman Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit the Andaman islands on Saturday post-midnight at 12:53 am on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found at Latitude: 10.75 and Longitude: 93.47, respectively. It took place at 00:53:47 IST, at a depth of 69 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 29-07-2023, 00:53:47 IST, Lat: 10.75 & Long: 93.47, Depth: 69 Km ,Location: Andaman Islands," the NCS tweeted.

Earlier, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan on Friday at 6:09 pm, informed the NCS. It took place at 18:09:49 IST, at a depth of 71.38 km. No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

ALSO READ | Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on Richter scale strikes Afghanistan

Latest India News