Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati dies at 99

Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati on Sunday passed away at the age of 99 in Madhya Pradesh. The Hindu religious leader breathed his last at Shridham Jhoteshwar Ashram District in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur at 3.30 p.m.

1300 years ago, Adi Guru Bhagwan Shankaracharya made 4 religious monasteries in the whole country to organize Hindus and followers of religion and for the upliftment of religion. The Shankaracharya of one of these four Maths was Jagatguru Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati who owned both the Dwarka Math and the Jyotir Math. In 2018, the 95th birthday of Jagatguru Shankaracharya was celebrated in Vrindavan, his birth year being 1924.

Jagatguru Swaroopanand Ji Saraswati celebrated his 99th birthday on the day of Hariyali Teej. He was born in a Brahmin family in Dighori village near Jabalpur in the Seoni district. Leaving home at the age of 9, he started the journey of religion to understand and uplift Hinduism. Born in a Brahmin family, Swaroopanand Saraswati learned Vedas and scriptures from Swami Karpatri Maharaj after reaching Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Swaroopanand Saraswati had also gone to jail in the freedom struggle, during which he was known as a revolutionary sadhu. He also contributed to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

