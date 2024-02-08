'BJP-JJP alliance will continue in Lok Sabha': Dushyant Chautala refutes rumours of separation from NDA

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala refuted speculations about a rift with its alliance BJP in Haryana or plans to contest independently on all 10 Lok Sabha seats currently held by the BJP. He expressed hope that the alliance between the BJP and JJP will continue in Haryana during the Lok Sabha elections.

What did Chautala say about BJP-JJP alliance?

Dushyant Chautala stated that they have appointed Lok Sabha in-charges and co-in-charges for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, assigning them responsibilities for coordination. "We have appointed Lok Sabha coordinators and deputy coordinators for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. They have been given the responsibility for coordination. We have run the government in Haryana with full coordination and also maintained the alliance," he said.

Regarding NDA's seat distribution and alliance, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been coordinating with alliance partners in various states, especially in southern and other regions, but they have not come to the northern states.

When asked about the BJP's claim of contesting alone on all 10 Lok Sabha seats, Chautala said that they are also preparing for all 10 seats. "We are also working on all 90 assembly seats of Haryana, and BJP is also working. However, when alliances are made, decisions are made through discussions and consensus," he added.

