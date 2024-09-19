Naxal victim families to meet Home Minister Amit Shah on CM Vishnu Deo Sai's initiative

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Naxal victim families to meet Home Minister today on the initiative of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

On the initiative of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, around 70 families from the Naxal-affected Bastar region are set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday at 3:30 pm at the home minister's residence. This significant meeting aims to address the grievances and challenges faced by these families, who have suffered greatly due to the Naxal violence.

The delegation will be accompanied by members of the Bastar Peace Committee, who will help present the families' concerns to the government. Chief Minister Sai has expressed deep sensitivity towards the plight of these individuals. During a recent visit to Bastar, he met with the victims, listened to their stories, and assured them of the government's commitment to taking concrete steps to ensure justice.

Families impacted by Naxal violence, many of whom have lost loved ones or witnessed severe injuries, are expected to urge the government for strict action against Naxalism during their meeting with the Home Minister. They will also appeal for the restoration of lasting peace and security in the region, emphasising the need to prevent future incidents.

This initiative by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is being hailed as a crucial step toward fostering peace and stability in the Naxal-affected areas. It reflects a commitment to addressing the urgent needs of these families, offering them hope for justice and relief in the face of ongoing challenges.