'Completely unwarranted': India's strong message to US after court summons Indian govt over Khalistani issue

Hours after a US court summoned the Indian government over a civil lawsuit filed by Khalistni terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun against the Centre, New Delhi has reacted strongly to the case and dubbed it as "completely unwarranted" and "unsubstantiated imputations". The statement from Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri came on Thursday during a special press briefing.

"As we've said earlier, these are completely unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations. Now that this particular case has been lodged. It doesn't change our views about the underlying situation. I would only invite your attention to the person behind this particular case whose antecedents are well known," Misri said.

Further, the foreign secretary stressed that Pannun represents the organisation- Sikh For Justice (SFJ)- which was declared a "terrorist group" under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act of 1967 for its involvement in anti-national and subversive activities aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada, is wanted in India on terror charges.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, while extending the ban for the next five years in June, said that the SFJ is in close touch with the militant outfits and activists, and is supporting violent forms of extremism and militancy in Punjab and elsewhere to carve out a sovereign Khalistan out of territory of India.

