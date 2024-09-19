Congress-NC and Pakistan have same agenda: Amit Shah after Islamabad's remarks on Article 370

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday came down heavily on the Congress-National Conference alliance after it received support from Pakistan on the issue of Article 370 and Article 35A, saying Congress' intentions have been exposed and the party shares the same agenda as Islamabad. He also pledged that Article 370 will never be restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah's remarks came after Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government and the Congress-National Conference alliance in Jammu and Kashmir "are on the same page" on the issue of the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A in the erstwhile state. Asif made the remarks as the first Assembly elections in the Union Territory are underway.

Taking to X, the Home Minister said, "Pakistan's Defence Minister's statement about Congress and JKNC's support on Article 370 and 35A has once again exposed Congress. This statement has once again made it clear that Congress and Pakistan have the same intentions and agenda. For the last few years, Rahul Gandhi has been standing with every anti-India force, hurting the sentiments of the countrymen."

"Be it asking for proof of air strikes and surgical strikes or saying objectionable things about the Indian Army, the tune of Rahul Gandhi's Congress Party and Pakistan has always been the same and Congress has always been hand in glove with the anti-national forces. However, Congress and Pakistan forget that the Modi Government is at the Centre. Hence, neither Article 370 nor terrorism will be allowed to return in Kashmir," he added.

What did Pakistan say on Article 370?

Speaking to Geo News, Khawaja Asif was asked whether Pakistan and the Congress-NC shared the same perspectives regarding the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, which were repealed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government. "Absolutely. We also share the same demand," he replied.

Asif said Article 370 could return should the Congress-NC alliance take power in Jammu and Kashmir after the ongoing Assembly elections. "Currently, the National Conference and Congress have very big importance over there. The population of the valley has been motivated a lot on this issue and I believe, there is a chance that the Conference (National Conference) will come to power. They have made this an election issue that the status of Jammu and Kashmir should be restored," he told Geo News.

Pakistan's endorsement of the Congress-NC's position on Article 370 has prompted a furious response from the BJP. Amit Malviya, BJP leader and party's media cell-in-charge, slammed Rahul Gandhi and his party for always being seen "on the side of those inimical to India's interest".

Congress-NC stand on Article 370

The National Conference's manifesto for the upcoming elections includes 12 key guarantees, notably the reinstatement of Article 370 NC Vice-President Omar Abdullah had earlier expressed hope about the return of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "If today a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court has announced a verdict against Article 370, then isn't it possible that tomorrow a seven-judge constitution bench will give a verdict in favour of Article 370," he said.

Veteran NC leader and former J-K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has also expressed hope about the return of Article 370. "How many years BJP took to abrogate it (Article 370)? By God willing, we will also restore it. It (Article 370) is the heartbeat of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 and 35 A will be restored," he said.

On the other hand, Congress has been radio silent in demands for the restoration of Article 370 in J-K. It did not even mention the issue in its election manifesto. However, Congress has been vocal about the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to leave their homes during the mass exodus in the 1990s.

The manifesto, referred to as a "people’s manifesto," also includes promises of improved healthcare, such as providing every household with insurance coverage of up to ₹25 lakhs and establishing super speciality hospitals in every district. Additionally, it mentions filling 1 lakh vacant jobs and offering 11 kg of ration per family member.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Defence Minister says 'on same page' with Congress-NC on Article 370, BJP reacts