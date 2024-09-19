Pakistan Defence Minister says 'on same page' with Congress-NC on Article 370, BJP reacts

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Islamabad: In a major controversy, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government and the Congress-National Conference alliance in Jammu and Kashmir "are on the same page" on the issue of the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A in the erstwhile state, coming at a time when Assembly elections in the union territory have begun.

Speaking to Geo News, Khawaja Asif was asked whether Pakistan and the Congress-NC shared the same perspectives regarding the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, which were repealed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government. "Absolutely. We also share the same demand," he replied.

Asif said Article 370 could return should the Congress-NC alliance take power in Jammu and Kashmir after the ongoing Assembly elections. "Currently, the National Conference and Congress have very big importance over there. The population of the valley has been motivated a lot on this issue and I believe, there is a chance that the Conference (National Conference) will come to power. They have made this an election issue that the status of Jammu and Kashmir should be restored," he told Geo News.

Congress-NC stand on Article 370

The National Conference's manifesto for the upcoming elections includes 12 key guarantees, notably the reinstatement of Article 370 NC Vice-President Omar Abdullah had earlier expressed hope about the return of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "If today a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court has announced a verdict against Article 370, then isn't it possible that tomorrow a seven-judge constitution bench will give a verdict in favour of Article 370," he said.

Veteran NC leader and former J-K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has also expressed hope about the return of Article 370. "How many years BJP took to abrogate it (Article 370)? By God willing, we will also restore it. It (Article 370) is the heartbeat of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 and 35 A will be restored," he said.

On the other hand, Congress has been radio silent in demands for the restoration of Article 370 in J-K. It did not even mention the issue in its election manifesto. However, Congress has been vocal about the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to leave their homes during the mass exodus in the 1990s.

The manifesto, referred to as a "people’s manifesto," also includes promises of improved healthcare, such as providing every household with insurance coverage of up to ₹25 lakhs and establishing super speciality hospitals in every district. Additionally, it mentions filling 1 lakh vacant jobs and offering 11 kg of ration per family member.

BJP reacts to Pak's support to Congress-NC

Pakistan's endorsement of the Congress-NC's position on Article 370 has prompted a furious response from the BJP. Amit Malviya, BJP leader and party's media cell-in-charge, slammed Rahul Gandhi and his party for always being seen "on the side of those inimical to India's interest".

"Pakistan, a terrorist state, endorses Congress and National Conference’s position on Kashmir. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, on Hamid Mir’s Capital Talk on Geo News says, “Pakistan and National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page in Jammu & Kashmir to restore Article 370 and 35A”. How is it that, from Pannun to Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi and his Congress, are always seen on the side of those inimical to India’s interest?" Malviya said on X.

"Was there ever any doubt? Today the cat is out of the bag. For Modi Virodh they can even stand with Pakistan. Congress NC ka Haath Pakistan ke Saath," said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

Article 370 was abrogated by the Narendra Modi government on August 5, 2019, effectively revoking the special status that Jammu and Kashmir held under the Indian Constitution. This move also led to the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two separate Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Notably, the assembly polls are being held in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases. The first phase of voting was held on September 18. The second phase of voting will take place on September 25 and the third on October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

(with agency input)

