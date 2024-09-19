Elon Musk's Neuralink can restore vision with new Blindsight device: Know-how

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Neuralink Blindsight device

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-chip startup, has once again made waves with its latest innovation named ‘Blindsight’. This experimental device, designed to restore vision for those with severe visual impairments, has recently gained special approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here's everything you need to know about this revolutionary product and its potential impact on the medical field.

Blindsight: Restoring vision through brain-computer interface

Neuralink’s Blindsight device is designed to help individuals who have lost sight, even in extreme cases where both eyes and the optic nerve are non-functional. This includes people suffering from total blindness due to optic nerve damage. By directly stimulating the brain’s visual cortex, Blindsight bypasses the need for functional eyes, potentially giving those born blind the ability to see for the first time.

How Blindsight works: Bypassing the eyes and optic nerve

According to Elon Musk, Blindsight works by targeting the visual cortex—the part of the brain responsible for processing visual information. If the visual cortex remains intact, the device can simulate vision. Although the first version of Blindsight will have limited capabilities with a pixelated, low-resolution output (similar to retro video games), future upgrades are expected to improve resolution dramatically, potentially surpassing natural human vision.

Blindsight’s FDA breakthrough device designation

The FDA has given Blindsight the “Breakthrough Device” designation, which speeds up the development and review process for devices that could significantly enhance the treatment of serious conditions. This status allows Neuralink to collaborate closely with the FDA to ensure faster development, although the device is not yet approved for commercial use.

Beyond normal vision: Future possibilities of Blindsight

While Blindsight’s initial resolution may be basic, Elon Musk has hinted at more advanced capabilities in future versions. These could include the ability to perceive infrared, ultraviolet, or even radar wavelengths, extending human perception beyond normal vision. This technology is expected to evolve, offering capabilities far beyond what is currently possible with natural sight.

Part of Neuralink’s larger ambition in Neurotechnology

Blindsight is only one part of Neuralink’s bold vision to revolutionize the medical space. The startup is also working on brain-chip interfaces that allow paralyzed individuals to control devices with their thoughts. Earlier this year, Neuralink successfully implanted one of its chips in a second patient, enabling them to interact with digital objects and even play video games using only their mind.

