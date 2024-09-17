Tuesday, September 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Science
  4. New AI-based ultrasound scanner designed at IIT Madras to detect sports injury on-field

New AI-based ultrasound scanner designed at IIT Madras to detect sports injury on-field

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have developed a portable, indigenous Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) scanner capable of diagnosing sports injuries right on the field.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2024 15:59 IST
IIT Madras
Image Source : FILE IIT Madras

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have developed a portable, indigenous Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) scanner which is capable of diagnosing sports injuries right on the field.

The POCUS, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) can potentially allow for on-field diagnosis of injuries, with immediate assessment of the extent of injury that will allow for medical professionals to take a call on whether to permit the sportsperson to continue playing.

The novel scanner has a wide range of applications in sports medicine. It has the benefits of safety (no radiation) and sufficient resolution compared to other modalities, said the team.

“We observed a current technological gap and a need for a point-of-care device for injury management and rehabilitation of elite athletes within routine training premises. A quick assessment for musculoskeletal on the field will help sports players get immediate attention and focus on recovery,” said Prof. Arun K. Thittai, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, IIT Madras.

With POCUS, ultrasound technology will be leveraged beyond the hospital setting, in sports medicine.

“We are currently exploring all options to take up POCUS for MSK imaging for commercial translation,” added Thittai, also a faculty member at the varsity’s Center of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics (CESSA).

Established in 2019 with support from the government’s Institute of Eminence initiative, CESSA aims to become a global platform for fostering innovation in sports technology and delivering products and solutions to enhance athlete performance. The centre will also serve general fitness and health consumers.

Meanwhile, Thittai and the team aim to complete the product prototype development by 2024. They have also planned subsequent testing and collection of pilot data from the field in coordination with Sports Authorities.

Related Stories
Congress welcomes lifting of ban on student group

Congress welcomes lifting of ban on student group

Calling for India's ruin in the name of dissent unacceptable: IIT-M tells President

Calling for India's ruin in the name of dissent unacceptable: IIT-M tells President

IIT Madras, govt’s top ranked engineering institute, is fifth choice for JEE toppers

IIT Madras, govt’s top ranked engineering institute, is fifth choice for JEE toppers

Two suicides in IIT Madras: Two women including research scholar found dead

Two suicides in IIT Madras: Two women including research scholar found dead

IIT-Madras website hacked with pro-Pakistan messages posted on it

IIT-Madras website hacked with pro-Pakistan messages posted on it

IIT-Madras PhD scholar beaten up for taking part in ‘beef fest’

IIT-Madras PhD scholar beaten up for taking part in ‘beef fest’

Unrest continues at IIT-Madras as students protest attack on PhD scholar over 'beef fest'

Unrest continues at IIT-Madras as students protest attack on PhD scholar over 'beef fest'

ALSO READ: Google’s Circle to Search feature coming soon to more Android devices

Finally, Google plans to expand its most popular feature called 'Circle to Search'. This feature will soon be available for other Samsung and Pixel devices. Also, this feature will further support the newly launched Tecno V Fold 2.

ALSO READ: Smartphone speaker not working properly? 5 simple way to fix the problem

Here is a comprehensive guide on how to resolve your smartphone’s sound problems on both- iPhone and Android devices.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Science News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement