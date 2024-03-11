Dumka Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dumka Lok Sabha Election 2024

Dumka Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dumka is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand. The state has 14 parliamentary seats. The Dumka seat comprises six Assembly segments including Sikaripara, Nala, Jamtara, Dumka, Jama and Sarath. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. JMM leader Shibu Soren represented the Dumka constituency eight times in 1980, 1989, 1991, 1996, 2002 (bypoll), 2004, 2009 and 2014. BJP's Babulal Marandi won the seat twice in 1998 and 1999.

Dumka Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 13,97,253 voters in the Dumka constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 7,18,960 voters were male and 6,78,286 were female voters. 7 voters belonged to the third gender. 2,430 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dumka in 2019 was 945 (914 were men and 31 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Dumka constituency was 12,73,049. Out of this, 6,58,403 voters were male and 6,14,641 were female voters. 5 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 548 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dumka in 2014 was 518 (396 were men and only 122 were women).

Dumka 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Sunil Soren won the Dumka seat for the first time with a margin of 47,590 votes. He was polled 4,84,923 votes with a vote share of 47.26%. He defeated JMM leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren who got 4,37,333 votes (42.63%). The total number of valid votes polled was 10,25,968.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, JMM leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren won the Dumka seat for the fourth time in a row including a bypoll. He was polled 3,35,815 votes with a vote share of 37.19%. BJP candidate Sunil Soren got 2,96,785 votes (32.86%) and was the runner-up. Shibu Soren defeated Sunil Soren by a margin of 39,030 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 9,03,060.

Dumka Past Winners

Shibu Soren (JMM): 2009

Shibu Soren (JMM): 2004

Shibu Soren (JMM): 2002 bypoll

Babulal Marandi (BJP): 1999

Babulal Marandi (BJP): 1998

Shibu Soren (JMM): 1996

Shibu Soren (JMM): 1991

Shibu Soren (JMM): 1989

Prithvi Chand Kisku (Congress): 1984

Shibu Soren (JMM): 1980

Bateshwar Hembram (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 14,396 voters (1.40%) opted for NOTA in the Dumka constituency. In 2014, 18,325 voters (2.03%) opted for NOTA in the Dumka constituency.

Dumka Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 10,25,968 or 73.43%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 9,03,060 or 70.94%.

Dumka Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 19 in the Dumka constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 24 in Dumka.

Dumka Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,891 polling stations in the Dumka constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,672 polling stations in the Dumka constituency.