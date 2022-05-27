Drone festival: PM Modi to inaugurate biggest Bharat Drone Mahotsav shorty

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches Kisan Drones in action at 100 places across the country after flagging them off, through video conferencing, in New Delhi.

Drone festival: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's biggest drone festival-Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 today at 10 am at Pragati Maidan in the national capital. Prime Minister will also interact with kisan drone pilots, witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre, the Prime Minister's office informed.

Also Read | Centre approves 477 pesticides for drone usage to fast track agri-drone adoption

Bharat Drone Mahotsav is a two-day event and is being held on May 27-28. Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups etc will participate in the Mahotsav.

More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition. Mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others.

(ANI Inputs)

Also Read | BSF troops open fire at Pakistani drone near IB in Jammu, force it to return

Latest India News