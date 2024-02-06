Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Rahul Gandhi over dog and biscuit's viral video

Follow us on Image Source : X Video grab

Launching a new attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a viral video captured during the yatra in Jharkhand where the leader is seen petting a dog and offering it biscuit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was tagged in the video, highlighted why he left his former party.

In a viral video captured during the yatra in Jharkhand shows Rahul Gandhi petting a puppy and offering it a biscuit. However, the dog refuses to have it. It is then Rahul Gandhi is seen handing over the 'rejected biscuit' to a Congress supporter. Interestingly, the whole incident provided fodder to internet users who tagged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and reminded him of a past incident. Sarma has often narrated an incident, in which he and other senior Congress leaders had visited Rahul Gandhi for a meeting. During the meeting, he says, Rahul Gandhi's pet dog Pidi ate biscuits from a plate. The Congress leaders were then offered biscuits from the same plate.

However, the Assam CM took the opportunity to double down on his charge after the latest 'dog' video went viral. Responding to a user who had tagged him, he said "not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit." I am a proud Assamese and Indian. I refused to eat and resign from the Congress," he said. The CM was responding to a user who tweeted a video and said, "How shameless

First, Rahul Gandhi made Himantabiswa ji eat biscuits, from the same plate as his pet dog Pidi. Then Congress President Khargeji compared party workers to dogs & now, Shehzada gives a biscuit rejected by a dog to a party worker. This is the RESPECT they have for their party workers, supporters & voters?"

Don't understand BJP's obsession with dogs: Rahul Gandhi

When asked about the entire row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "...I called the dog and the owner. The dog was nervous, shivering and when I tried to feed it, the dog got scared. So I gave biscuits to the dog's owner and the dog ate them from his hand. I don't understand what's the issue with it." "No, where was he a Congress worker. I don't understand BJP's obsession with dogs," he added.