Amit Shah announces 3 major disaster management schemes worth Rs 8000 crore | CHECK HERE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah chaired a meeting with disaster management departments of States and Union Territories

Disaster management schemes: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced three major schemes for disaster management worth over Rs 8,000 crore. The schemes were announced after a meeting which was chaired by Shah with the disaster management departments of States and Union Territories at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Three major schemes:

A total of Rs 5,000 crore project to expand and modernize fire services in states

Rs 2,500 crore project for the seven most populous metros - Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune to reduce the risk of urban flooding

Rs 825 crore National Landslide Risk Mitigation Scheme in 17 states and union territories for landslide mitigation.

After the meeting of Disaster Management ministers of States and UTs, Shah said that in the last nine years, the central government has achieved a lot in this area.

"In the last nine years, the Central government and States have achieved a lot in this area. Nobody can deny it. But we can't stay content because disasters have changed their form and their frequency and intensity have increased. We will have to do more extensive planning...," said Shah. He further added that the states where nuclear power stations are being set up have been given a strict protocol to be followed in the case of any emergency situation.

No life should be lost due to any disaster: Shah

The Home Minister said everyone's aim should be to ensure that no life is lost due to any disaster. "All of us together, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all the chief ministers are working on the ground. We will have to work more and march ahead forward," he said.

Shah said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has visited those states where seven nuclear power stations are being built and it sent a strict protocol to these states for adoption so that any incident of possible disaster could be avoided.

"I appeal to all those concerned states to make it a priority. Before the commissioning of the nuclear power plants and before the generation of power, whatever disaster prevention measures have to be taken, should be taken. It is an utmost necessity for all of us," he said.

'States should enhance their budgetary provision'

Responding to some state ministers' suggestions for enhancing compensation to farmers who face natural disasters, the Home Minister said the central government would examine it seriously but states should also enhance their budgetary provision for it.

Talking about the model fire bill, disaster prevention policy, thunderstorm and lightning policy and the cold wave policy formulated by the central government, Shah said the majority of the states have either not implemented them or work plans have not been formulated.

ALSO READ: NDRF dog Julie awarded for saving 6-yr-old girl's life during 'Operation Dost' in quake-hit Turkey

Further, he also appealed to all states to work on them on priority and appreciated those who have already implemented or formulated the work plans. Shah said under the 'Aapda Mitra' scheme, one lakh youth volunteers are being prepared in 350 disaster-prone districts and this has yielded good results to deal with many disasters which is positive and encouraging.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News