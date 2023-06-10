Follow us on Image Source : ANI NDRF dog Julie awarded for saving 6-yr-old girl's life during 'Operation Dost' in quake-hit Turkey

Julie, a canine member of the NDRF who is six years old, has been given a commendation certificate for spotting and assisting rescue workers in the February rescue of a young girl who was buried under piles of rubble in Turkiye, which was struck by an earthquake, according to officials on Saturday.

The female Labrador was a member of the "Operation Dost" team sent by the Indian National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rescue and assist the massive 7 victims. 8 magnitude quake that struck Turkiye and adjoining Syria on February 6.

For her excellent search-and-rescue work during this operation, Julie received the "director general's commendation role."

She has been chosen for this honor for the particular job she played in tracking down life from the garbage of a multi-story building, which prompted the salvage of six-year-old Beren, who was caught for over 70 hours, a senior official said.

Beren was saved from the Gaziantep area of Turkiye, and after Julie initially demonstrated a live casualty, her partner Romeo, a male Labrador canine, too affirmed the presence of life through his barks.

Julie is working with the second unit of the NDRF, which is situated in Kolkata.

India announced "Operation Dost" shortly after the earthquake that destroyed cities in Turkey and Syria.

Under 'Operation Dost' India sent seven planes conveying salvage faculty, basics, and clinical gear for seismic tremor aid projects.

The Indian Army sent a team to set up the 60 Para Field Hospital, and the NDRF sent a team to do search and rescue. Right now, three NDRF groups have been shipped off the locale.

Following the devastating earthquakes that occurred on February 6 and have so far killed over 46,000 people, India launched Operation Dost to assist in search-and-rescue operations in Turkey and Syria.

