Supriya Shrinate, Dilip Ghosh served show-cause notices by EC for remarks targeting women

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) issues show cause notices to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut respectively. The poll panel said that their remarks were 'undignified and in bad taste'.

The poll panel's action came after both the Congress and the Trinamool Congress filed complaints against the remarks made by the leaders.

EC asks leaders to respond by March 29

The Commission further stated that prima facie, the two remarks were violative of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and its advisory to political parties to maintain dignity during electioneering. The two have been asked to respond to the show-cause notices by March 29 evening.

Dilip Ghosh 'who's your father' jibe on Mamata Banerjee

Dilip Ghosh, the former West Bengal BJP chief who is contesting from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, had mocked the family background of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in a purported video clip.

"When Didi goes to Goa she becomes Goa's daughter, in Tripura she says I am Tripura's daughter, decide who is your father, this is not right (Didi give Goa to bole ami Goa r mey, Tripura to ami Tripura r mey, baap to thik korun, jar tar mey howa thik noy.)," the 59-year-old BJP leader said.

The former West Bengal BJP president mocked the TMC's slogan of "Bangla Nijer Meye ke chai (Bengal wants its own daughter)".

Congress' Supriya Shrinate remarks on Kangana Ranaut

Supriya Shrinate came under fire after a controversial comment was posted on social media platforms from Congress leader Shrinate's accounts against Ranaut, the Bollywood actor who has been fielded by the BJP as its candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

Following a row, Shrinate removed the controversial remarks from all of her social accounts, claiming that they had been posted not by her but by someone else who had access to her accounts.

