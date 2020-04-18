Image Source : AP 16 new coronavirus cases reported in Dharavi; slum area tally rises to 117

16 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Mumbai's Dharavi slum on Saturday, taking the tally to 117. The number of coronavirus patients in Mumbai rose to 2,120 on Friday with 77 more persons testing positive for infection. The death toll in the megapolis due to the pandemic

reached 121 as five more patients died, the civic body had said earlier.

Between April 10 to 14, the daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai topped 200, but since Wednesday there has been a decline.

Notably, the BMC has now decided to test suspected patients -- who have been in close contact with confirmed patients -- only on the fifth day after isolating them instead of testing them immediately.

In the meantime, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is stepping up efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19 infection in Dharavi slums in Mumbai. The BMC is setting up quarantine centres in Dharavi. The work has already started. The spread of coronavirus in Dharavi is something that can prove very serious for Mumbai that already accounts for most number of coronavirus infection and deaths in Maharashtra. Maharashtra, in turn, is the state that accounts for mosr of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the country.

