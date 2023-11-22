DGCA penalises Air India Rs 10 lakh for violating passenger facility norms

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO An undated file photo of Air India aircraft.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for its failure to adhere to regulations concerning facilities required for passengers. The regulatory action follows inspections conducted by DGCA at Delhi, Kochi, and Bangalore airports, revealing instances where Air India did not comply with the stipulated Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR).

After identifying these non-compliances, DGCA issued a show-cause notice to Air India on November 3, seeking an explanation for the observed lapses. In response to the notice, the aviation watchdog found that Air India had indeed not adhered to the provisions outlined in the CAR.

The violations primarily involve the airline's failure to provide hotel accommodation for passengers affected by delayed flights, inadequacies in training some ground personnel as per regulatory stipulations, and the non-payment of compensation to international business class passengers who were accommodated on unserviceable seats.

Ensuring passenger rights and services is a critical aspect of aviation regulations, and airlines are expected to uphold these standards diligently. Non-compliance with such provisions not only affects the passenger experience but can lead to regulatory actions that include financial penalties.

This penalty serves as a reminder to airlines to prioritise adherence to passenger service norms and to address deficiencies promptly. The aviation industry operates under strict regulations to guarantee the safety, comfort, and satisfaction of passengers, and penalties are imposed to maintain accountability within the sector.

Air India, being a prominent carrier in the country, is expected to take corrective measures to rectify the identified shortcomings and avoid further penalties. The aviation community will be closely monitoring how the airline addresses these issues to ensure compliance with established regulations and standards.

