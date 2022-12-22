Thursday, December 22, 2022
     
Dense fog continues in Delhi-NCR; road, rail traffic affected as visibility drops

In the last couple of days, thick fog engulfed Delhi-NCR in the morning and after sunset causing disruption in traffic. The dense fog decreases visibility which makes driving on the Highways a dangerous affair.

December 22, 2022
Delhi-NCR continued to witness a layer of dense fog that enveloped the region Thursday morning. The thick fog affected road, air and rail traffic.

A railway spokesperson said 20 trains were running late by 1:30 to 4:30 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is 'dense', 201 and 500 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 'shallow'.

The Met office said the Palam and Safdarjung airport logged visibility levels of 200 metres at 5:30 am.

On Tuesday, visibility levels had plunged to 50 metres at both these places. South westerly winds at the middle tropospheric level and a consequent increase in temperatures had led to some improvement on Wednesday.

Amid low temperatures, high moisture and still winds, a layer of dense to very dense fog persisted over Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, west and east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"Satellite imagery shows continuation of dense fog layer from Punjab and northwest Rajasthan to Bihar," an IMD official said.

At 5:30 am, visibility levels stood at zero in Bhatinda; 25m in Ganganagar, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur and Bareilly, and 50m in Amritsar, Churu Bahraich and Ambala.

Visibility levels are likely to improve from Wednesday night/Thursday morning due to decrease in relative humidity at the lower tropospheric level over the Indo-Gangetic plains, the IMD said.

