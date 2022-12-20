Delhi BJP demands AAP govt to issue 'white paper' on deteriorating pollution situation in national capital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Delhi BJP demands AAP govt to issue 'white paper' on deteriorating pollution situation in the national capital

Delhi pollution: As the situation of pollution continues to deteriorate in the national capital, Delhi BJP's working president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday demanded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government to immediately issue a white paper on the matter.

"It is really shocking to see that all the tall claims made by CM Arvind Kejriwal of ensuring clean air in Delhi, and controlling pollution levels have fallen flat, and for the last two days Delhiites are living in an 'air emergency' situation," Sachdeva stated.

His remarks came after the city's air quality plunged to the severe category on Monday and the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 410 at 4 pm. However, on Tuesday morning, pollution levels ameliorated to the very poor category as the overall AQI stood at 376 at 11 am.

Over the last three weeks, Delhi's pollution situation had got a little better with winds and regular sunshine, but it is a "worst situation today" as it has gone hazy, and the temperature dipping. Due to this change, people, especially children and senior citizens are facing health issues, he said.

Sachdeva alleged that Delhi is "suffering" as, on one hand, pollution due to dust has gone up, since roads lay broken and dug-up across the city due to "callousness" of the public works department of the Kejriwal government, while on other hand, people are forced to bring more and more private vehicles on road as public transport is "untrustworthy".

Kejriwal government's announcement on smog towers and smog guns have all proved to be an eyewash, and a source of corruption too, Sachdeva claimed. However, there was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government.

