Denied chicken biryani, COVID-19 patient breaks hospital panes

The Coimbatore police has registered a case against a COVID-19 patient for breaking the windowpanes of a hospital after he was denied homemade biryani.

Chennai Published on: April 11, 2020 16:51 IST
The Coimbatore police has registered a case against a COVID-19 patient for breaking the windowpanes of a hospital after he was denied homemade biryani. According to police, the 27-year old patient had asked his wife to bring chicken biryani cooked by her at home, which she did. However, the hospital's medical team denied her permission to give it to her husband.

On hearing this, the patient broke windowpanes of a room by throwing a fire extinguisher.

On the complaint by the ESI hospital officials, a case was registered against the patient on Friday.

