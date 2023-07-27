Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP decides to support NDA on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

In a major jolt to the Opposition alliance, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has decided to extend its support to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government over the Delhi Services Ordinance. This comes as a pleasant surprise for the NDA as it will need the support of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), YSRCP nominated members and Independents in the Rajya Sabha to ensure the passage of the bill to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party has nine members in Rajya Sabha and their support could be vital for the ruling BJP government. With the support of YSRCP, the government can easily pass its contentious Delhi bill through the Rajya Sabha.

Bill likely to be presented in Rajya Sabha on July 31

According to reports, the bill is expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, July 31. The NDA has 101 members in the Rajya Sabha, while the 26-party Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has the support of 100 members. Meanwhile, the non-aligned parties have 28 members, five members are in the nominated category and three independents.

Of the 28 non-aligned members, seven members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are expected to vote with the Opposition bloc. The BJD and YSR Congress have nine members each and the NDA will be hoping for their support for the crucial bill.

