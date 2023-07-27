Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition leaders to wear black dresses today to mark protest over Manipur

Parliament Monsoon Session: A day after moving a No-Confidence Motion in the Lok Sabha against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government, leaders of various Opposition parties, who are part of the INDIA alliance, will wear black dresses today. They have decided to do so as a mark of protest against the treasury bench for not allowing a discussion on Manipur and not starting a discussion on their No-Confidence Motion. The Opposition leaders have been protesting in Parliament every day against the government for not allowing a discussion on the Manipur issue, as well as against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not making a statement in both houses on the violence-racked northeastern state. Earlier on Wednesday, a No-Confidence Motion by the Congress against the government was accepted by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. This is the second time that the Modi government is facing a No-Confidence Motion since 2014. The first no-trust motion against the Modi government in Lok Sabha was moved on July 20, 2018.