Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition leaders to wear black dresses today to mark protest over Manipur

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, who has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the duration of the ongoing Monsoon Session, has contibued his sit-in protest on the fourth day outside the Parliament. Speaking on this, Congress MP Jebi Mather said, "Sanjay Singh & team INDIA has entered the fourth day of the sit-in protest outside the Parliament. This country & team INDIA has been demanding that the PM should come to the Parliament and make a statement on Manipur & there should also be a detailed discussion. From July 20th we have been demanding but no discussion or PM making statements...We have witnessed several instances where those holding power have resigned to show their sense of accountability...In spite of Manipur burning for the past three months, there is not a single statement from the PM of our country in any of the Houses of Parliament. Govt does not allow a discussion in Parliament...Today, we are hoping that in the Lok Sabha, a no-confidence motion will be taken up..."