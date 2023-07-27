Thursday, July 27, 2023
     
  Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition leaders to wear black dresses today to mark protest over Manipur
Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition leaders to wear black dresses today to mark protest over Manipur

Parliament Monsoon Session: The Opposition leaders have been protesting in Parliament every day against the government for not allowing a discussion on the Manipur issue.

Updated on: July 27, 2023 8:53 IST
Parliament Monsoon Session: A day after moving a No-Confidence Motion in the Lok Sabha against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government, leaders of various Opposition parties, who are part of the INDIA alliance, will wear black dresses today. They have decided to do so as a mark of protest against the treasury bench for not allowing a discussion on Manipur and not starting a discussion on their No-Confidence Motion. The Opposition leaders have been protesting in Parliament every day against the government for not allowing a discussion on the Manipur issue, as well as against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not making a statement in both houses on the violence-racked northeastern state. Earlier on Wednesday, a No-Confidence Motion by the Congress against the government was accepted by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. This is the second time that the Modi government is facing a No-Confidence Motion since 2014. The first no-trust motion against the Modi government in Lok Sabha was moved on July 20, 2018.

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session: Day 6

  • Jul 27, 2023 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Suspended Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh continues his sit-in protest | WATCH

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, who has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the duration of the ongoing Monsoon Session, has contibued his sit-in protest on the fourth day outside the Parliament. Speaking on this, Congress MP Jebi Mather said, "Sanjay Singh & team INDIA has entered the fourth day of the sit-in protest outside the Parliament. This country & team INDIA has been demanding that the PM should come to the Parliament and make a statement on Manipur & there should also be a detailed discussion.  From July 20th we have been demanding but no discussion or PM making statements...We have witnessed several instances where those holding power have resigned to show their sense of accountability...In spite of Manipur burning for the past three months, there is not a single statement from the PM of our country in any of the Houses of Parliament. Govt does not allow a discussion in Parliament...Today, we are hoping that in the Lok Sabha, a no-confidence motion will be taken up..."

  • Jul 27, 2023 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Anurag Thakur to move Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha

    Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur set to move the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

  • Jul 27, 2023 8:43 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    No-Confidence Motion aims to fix accountability of people of Manipur: RJD leader Manoj Jha

    RJD MP Manoj Jha said the Opposition has moved a No-Confidence Motion against the government in order to fix the accountability of the people of Manipur. The opposition has moved a no-confidence motion against the government. This no-confidence motion this time is also important because it is not because we do not like PM Modi but for the accountability of the people of Manipur...They have the legislative majority & but not the moral majority...If PM Modi speaks up maybe the situation in Manipur can improve...We only want that the Parliament should express collective shame...If Manipur is not given a sense that you belong to us, nothing could be more dangerous in the entire federal scheme of things," he added. 

  • Jul 27, 2023 8:39 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Opposition leaders to chalk out strategy on No-Confidence Motion

    Floor leaders of Opposition parties will meet the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday in Parliament to chalk out their strategy for the No-Confidence Motion.

