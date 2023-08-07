'Delhi is different because...': Amit Shah's reply in Rajya Sabha on Services Bill | 10 Points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah along with other BJP MPs in Rajya Sabha during debate on Delhi Services Bill

Union Home Minister on Monday tore apart the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A alliance while replying to the debate on Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Taking a swipe at the Congress party, Amit Shah said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was born opposing the Congress and used to taunt it with tons of offensive words but still the grand old party was supporting Kejriwal over Delhi Services Bill. The Home Minister said that the objective of the Delhi Services Bill is to provide efficient, corruption-free governance. The Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha with 131 votes in favour and 102 against it.

Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha that the bill to replace an ordinance for handling the transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government has been brought to safeguard the rights of the people and not to usurp the power of the AAP government. Shah assured that the Upper House the objective of the bill was "only and only to provide efficient, corruption-free governance and popular government. He also assured the members that there is not even a single provision that changes the status of the system prevailing since the Congress regime. Shah asserted that the bill is constitutionally valid and it does not violate the Supreme Court judgement from any angle. He said Delhi is different from other states because it houses Parliament, embassies, the Supreme Court and regularly many state heads from different countries visit the national capital. Therefore, Delhi was made a Union Territory. "Delhi is a Union Territory with an assembly with limited powers," he said. In future, whoever fights elections in Delhi need to understand this character, Shah added. He said, "We have not brought the bill to usurp power. This is to stop the encroachment of the Delhi government on the Centre's powers." AAP was born after opposing Congress. They (AAP) used almost three tons of offensive words against Congress and came into existence. And today they are seeking support from Congress to oppose this bill. The moment this bill will be passed, Arvind Kejriwal palat jayenge, thenga dikhayenge aur kuch nahi hone wala, Amit Shah said. They (AAP govt) transferred officers in Vigilance Department because files related to 'excise scam' were lying there, he said. Soon after the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by the Parliament with the Rajya Sabha clearing the law with 131 votes in favour and 102 votes against, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed gratitude to all the opposition parties that opposed the Delhi Services Bill, highlighting it as a sign of unity. | READ MORE

The bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week. The ordinance was promulgated by the central government on May 19, a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi government had approached the Supreme Court for a stay on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, promulgated on May 19.

However, the Supreme Court last month refused to grant an interim stay on the Centre's ordinance. It referred the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to a Constitution bench.

