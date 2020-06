Image Source : FILE Delhi: Fire breaks out at Nirman Bhawan

A minor fire broke out on the fourth floor of Nirman Bhawan in Central Delhi on Monday morning, the Delhi Fire Services said. No injuries have been reported, they said.

A call was received at 9 am about the blaze and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused within 15 minutes.

The fire started in a printer placed in a room located on the fourth floor of Nirman Bhawan, said an official from the DFS. The Nirman Bhawan houses the Urban Development ministry.

