Image Source : FILE Delhi Minister Gopal Rai moves resolution against NPR implementation in National Capital

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Friday moved a resolution in the Assembly against the implementation of the process of National Population Register (NPR) enumeration in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party government called a special Delhi Assembly session on Friday. According to sources, the AAP wants the National Population Register (NPR) to be carried out as per the 2010 format.

The AAP has already made its stand clear that it is against the NRC, saying the country's attention should be on the economy and employment.

The party is of the view that poor people do not have enough documents for the NRC.

This is a developing story...

