Delhi: Minimum temperature settles at 9.8 deg C on Sunday

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 9.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday which is a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather department has predicted strong surface winds for today.

The relative humidity was recorded at 77 percent at 8:30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 14 degrees Celsius on Saturday which is four notches above the season's average, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 27.7 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 280 at 6 pm on Saturday.

Generally, An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

ALSO READ | Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature settles at 10.2 °C; AQI remains in 'very poor' category

Latest India News