Delhi saw 459 malaria, 467 dengue cases since January: SDMC report

The national capital seems to be in the grip of vector-borne diseases with malaria, dengue and chikungunya cases registering an exponential rise.

According to a report compiled by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, 459 cases of Malaria, 467 cases of Dengue and 118 cases of Chikungunya have been reported across Delhi from 1st January 2019 till 12th October 2019.

On September 8, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched a special mass campaign under the name 10 hafte, 10 baje, 10 minute’ by inspecting his home for stagnant water to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.

The MCD too has been running awareness camps against dengue, malaria and chikungunya in various localities.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December.

Last year, reportedly, 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths were recorded by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates the data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

