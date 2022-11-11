BJP's BIG attack on AAP: 'Delhi excise policy was leaked to Sisodia's friends before it was made public'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP's Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on AAP and Manish Sisodia over the controversial Delhi excise policy.

Delhi excise policy case: Continuing its relentless attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the controversial Delhi excise policy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (November 11) said that the policy details were leaked to Delhi minister Manish Sisodia's friends before being made public.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "The excise policy was made public on July 5, 2021, but a copy of the policy was leaked on May 31, 2021, to the friends of Manish Sisodia that included manufacturers and cartels.

Patra also went on to claim that 'advance' payment of Rs 100 were taken from two businessmen who have now been arrested.

ALSO READ: Delhi excise policy: ED arrests two private company executives; over 160 search ops in case so far

"When the whole excise policy issue came as a scam and a CBI probe were initiated 140 mobile phones were changed by 34 people including accused number one Manish Sisodia. These phones were crushed to erase digital evidence," he said.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested two private company executives a case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy in which Manish Sisodia is an accused.

The two arrested were Benoy Babu, general manager of liquor company Pernod Ricard, and P Sarath Chandra Reddy, whole-time director and promoter of Aurobindo Pharma, and they were taken into custody shortly after Wednesday midnight.

The ED claimed to have recovered a draft of the policy from one of the executives when the premises were searched earlier. The agency also claimed to have found that investments worth Rs 200 crore in the retail liquor business were made by an entity in violation of the policy directives.

ALSO READ: Delhi excise policy: Sisodia's aide Dinesh Arora set to be approver; says 'ready to make true disclosure'

The ED has questioned AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak and minister Satyendar Jain, currently in jail in another money laundering case, in this case.

On the other hand, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also arrested two people in this case -- Vijay Nair, former CEO of an entertainment business company, and liquor businessman Abhishek Boinpally in connection with the case.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News