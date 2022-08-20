Saturday, August 20, 2022
     
Delhi: International fake passport, visa racket busted; 500 such illegal documents seized

A total of 5 people have been arrested in one of the biggest international fake passport/visa rackets in Delhi.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Paras Bisht | New Delhi
Updated on: August 20, 2022 11:32 IST
Image Source : PTI Delhi Police personnel

Delhi: A total of 5 people have been arrested including mastermind Zakir as the IGI unit of city Police busted one of the biggest international fake passport and visa rackets. About 325 fake passports, 175 fake visas and other related things have been recovered by Delhi Police sleuths.

"The mastermind of this racket is Zakir, a financier of Marathi films and he is also making web series," said Tanu Sharma, DCP Airport. The gang had been running this racket in a vicious manner since 2008 and has so far sent about 200 people abroad through fake passports, said the Delhi Police officials. 

