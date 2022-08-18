Thursday, August 18, 2022
     
Delhi Police to soon commence online facility for release of 'seized vehicles'

Delhi news: According to Delhi Police, the facility will be started under the Citizen Service system. Currently, services like theft or loss of goods, FIR viewing, registration of senior citizens, and registration of tenant or servant are available online.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 18, 2022 9:11 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi Police to start online facility for release of seized vehicles soon.

Highlights

  • For citizens convenience, Delhi Police to soon begin online facility for release of seized vehicles
  • Till now, there has been a taxing process and people had to make multiple visits to police stations
  • The process is becoming easy with people being able to apply online to release their vehicle at home

Delhi news: For the convenience of citizens, Delhi Police will soon start an online facility for the release of confiscated vehicles.

Till now, there has been a taxing process and people had to make multiple visits to police stations to release their seized vehicles. Now, the process is becoming easy with people being able to apply online to release their confiscated vehicles sitting at home.

According to Delhi Police, the facility will be started under the Citizen Service system. Currently, services like theft or loss of goods, FIR viewing, registration of senior citizens, and registration of tenant or servant are available online.

Vehicles are generally seized when documents are not complete or for unauthorized parking. To release seized vehicles, a vehicle owner has to go to the police station and write an application. After that, the application has to be taken to the concerned ACP office. After the approval of the ACP, the vehicle owner has to come to the police station again with the application. 

After submitting the application to maalkhana, the vehicle is released. According to Delhi Police, after the new system comes into force, the process will start after the online application. The process will be like getting police verification done online, the facility will be started soon. Similarly, Delhi Police is preparing to offer other services online. 

(With IANS inputs) 

