Delhi Police recovers 2,000 live cartridges ahead of Independence Day, 6 arrested

Independence Day: Just three days ahead of Independence day, the Delhi Police has recovered 2,000 live cartridges and arrested six people, including owner of a gun house.

According to Delhi Police accused appear to be belonging to a criminal network and hence terror angle is not ruled out.

Of the six arrested, Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Vikramjit Singhidentified two as Rashid and Ajmal. He said an auto-rickshaw driver had tipped the police about the duo.

"A total of 2,251 live cartridges have been recovered. We got a tip-off about the same on August 6 from an auto driver who had dropped two persons at Anand Vihar railway station," Singh said at a press conference.

"Of the six people arrested so far, one is a person from Dehradun. He is the owner of a gun house. Prima facie, it appears to be done through a criminal network. However, police are not ruling out a terror angle," he added.

