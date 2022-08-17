Follow us on Image Source : PTI Here's how Delhi Police solved gruesome double murder case within hours | Details

Delhi double murder: The Delhi Police was able to solve a double murder case that took place in the Welcome area, within hours. Police had received a call regarding the incident at around 4 am on Tuesday (August 16). The Police reached the spot in the Subash Park area and found two women dead. One of the women was identified as Vimla Devi (70) and the other was Doli Rai (45).

The Crime/FSL team was called on the spot for inspection and after due formalities, the bodies were shifted to Delhi's GTB Hospital for preservation and post-mortem. Police registered an FIR in the case, and took a statement of Shashank Rai, who stated that he had left for Haridwar on the intervening night of August 12 and 13. He said his brother Sarthak Rai also accompanied him, due to which the two women were left alone.

Who discovered the two dead bodies?

Shashank returned on Tuesday morning, but the door of his house remained unanswered. He opened the door with spare keys and was shocked to find his mother Dolly Rai laying in a pool of blood, and his grandmother Vimla Devi lying on the bed in a stabbed condition.

The whole house had been in a ransacked state, and on checking the house, some cash and jewellery items were found missing. Seeing the sensitivity of the matter, a joint team of PS Welcome and Operation Wing, under the supervision of ACP Bhajanpura, was assigned the task to solve the case.

CCTV footage reveals suspicious detail about caretaker

The team started scanning CCTV footage of the vicinity and gathered local intelligence from neighbours. On examination, Shashank informed that he runs a shop of Pooja Samagri in the name “Rai Brothers” in Chandni Chowk. Before proceeding for the trip, he said they assigned the responsibility of a shop as well as the house to one of their family friends named Harshit.

On the basis of local intelligence, it surfaced that Dolly Rai used to go for morning walk with her pet dog on daily basis. But on scanning of CCTV footage, it emerged that she did not came out in the morning of August 14. Further, through the neighbours, it was established that Dolly Rai was seen with Harshit on the evening of August 13, when she had gone to the temple.

On examination, Harshit tried to mislead the police team by continuously changing his version. At one time, he randomly revealed visiting the house on August 14, which raised suspicion over him. It also surfaced that Harshit had borrowed an amount of Rs. 4-5 lakhs on interest from Shashank and lend it further to some other party on higher rate of interest and now due to crunch of money, was not able to return the amount to Shashank.

On examining the call details of deceased Vimla Devi, it surfaced that she used to call Dolly Rai, her daughter-in-law, around 15-20 times for her daily needs as she herself was bed ridden and was fully dependent upon her, but there was no call from 09:00 pm onwards on August 13. It was almost confirmed that the duo was murdered at some time after 9.00 pm that night.

On checking of search history in the mobile phone of Harshit, it was found that he had searched about the instruments to detect gold and also searched for the shops used to exchange gold against cash. On further analysis of the CCTV Footage, Harshit was seen carrying something in his hand on August 14 near his house.

Harshit, the family caretaker confesses to double murder

As there were sufficient reasons to confirm suspicion on Harshit, hence, he was interrogated extensively. On sustained interrogation, he broke down and confessed for his crime and revealed that he is a BCA dropped out from IGNOU, currently jobless and deeply in debt.

He had borrowed Rs. 4-5 lakh from Shashank on interest but despite regular pressure to return the same he couldn’t make it. He further disclosed that Shashank used to lend the money on interest to the needy. As he was aware of trip to Shashank and Sarthak to Haridwar, he hatched up a full proof plan to murder the women and rob the house.

For this, he procured a Stainless-steel knife from the market and kept the same in his scooty. He executed the plan on August 13. He was also aware that the front CCTV Camera of the house is unserviceable.

On August 13, after returning from the temple with Dolly Rai, he killed her by smothering her face with pillow and stabbing her. He further reached the first floor and killed Vimla Devi in the same way and locked the pet dog in a room.

Later he ransacked the whole house in search of money and jewellery and looted everything his hands could reach on. As a part of his plan he went upstairs and left the door open with the objective to mislead the investigators at later stage. On August 14,he again reached at the house of the victim, snapped the CCTV Camera and left.

Accordingly, he has been arrested. On his instance, knife used in the commission of crime, scooty used in the commission of the crime and his personal mobile phone have been recovered. Looted Cash and jewellery have also been recovered from his house on his instance.