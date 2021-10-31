Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi: IGI Airport Terminal 1 resumes flight operations after 18 months of closure

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi resumed its flight operations for Terminal 1 on Sunday, after staying shut for 18 months. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic that broke out last year, operations were halted at the domestic airport terminal.

With the resumption of operations at the third terminal, Delhi Airport will be functional completely. The T3 terminal and the T2 terminal of the Delhi airport resumed handling flight operations from May 25, 2020, and July 22, 2021, respectively, the GMR group-led DIAL mentioned.

Indigo and SpiceJet airlines will take off from this terminal, as per the statement by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). The first flight scheduled from T1 after its reopening would be an Indigo flight which will depart for Mumbai.

The T1 terminal did not handle any flights since March 25, 2020, when scheduled domestic flights were suspended for a two-month period due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

According to aviation industry sources, carriers are currently operating around 70 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic passenger flights within India and approximately 20 per cent of pre-Covid international passenger flights from India.

