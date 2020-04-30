Another nurse tests positive for Covid-19 in Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital

A nurse has tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital. She was in direct contact with a nurse who tested positive earlier. Earlier,a nurse had tested positive after which 76 people were home quarantined. "30 of these were tested negative yesterday. Reports of 4 came today of which 1 is positive," news agency ANI reported quoting Ira Singhal, Director publicity and Info, North DMC.

Meanwhile, The death toll due to coronavirus has jumped to 1075 in India, the latest figures published by the Ministry of Health at 5.30 pm on Thursday showed. The cases of the virus have also mounted to 33610. These include 24,162 active cases while 8373 were cured or migrated.

Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with cases nearing the 10,000-mark. 9,915 cases and 432 deaths have been recorded in the state till now. Gujarat stood next with 4,082 cases and Delhi with 3,439 infections.

