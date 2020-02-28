Image Source : FILE Delhi High Court issues notices on plea for FIR against Gandhis, others

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices on a plea for the registration of an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and others on charge of delivering hate speeches.

A Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel sought responses from the central and Delhi governments apart from Delhi Police on a petition filed by Lawyers Voice. The matter will again be heard on April 13.

The plea also sought a case against Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Amanatullah Khan, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leaders Akbaruddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan, and lawyer Mehmood Paracha.

"Issue directions to constitute an SIT to look into these hate speeches and take appropriate action. Issue direction to register an FIR against those named in the petition," the plea said.

The petitioner maintained that if the relief sought was not granted, hardship to him and others will continue.

Several pleas relating to hate speeches by certain political leaders were moved in the High Court on Thursday. It was claimed that the speeches had led to communal tensions and resulted in death of many persons in northeast Delhi.