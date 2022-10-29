Delhi Declaration adopted unanimously at UN Counter-Terrorism council meeting

Follow us on Image Source : @MEAINDIA Delhi Declaration adopted unanimously as the outcome of the Special Meeting of the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee

United Nations counter-terrorism council meet on Saturday adopted the Delhi Declaration and called on all member states to ensure zero tolerance towards terrorism.

The counter-terrorism council meeting reaffirmed terrorism in all forms constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The council noted with concern the increased use of the Internet and communication technology including social media for terrorism purposes.

It expressed concern over the increasing global misuse of unmanned aerial systems by terrorists to target critical infrastructure.

India as the world's largest democracy has been a victim of terrorism for decades, said President Droupadi Murmu adding it's committed to fighting evil of terrorism in all its forms, and manifestations.

