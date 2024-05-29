Delhi Court pulls up CBI for delay in filing 'conclusive' charge sheet in Railways land-for-job case

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

A Delhi court on Wednesday pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the delay in filing a "conclusive charge sheet" in the alleged Railway land-for-job scam. RJD chief Lalu Prasad and several of his family members, including his son Tejashwi Yadav are named in in the alleged land for job scam in the Indian Railways.

The CBI sought more time "on every date" to file the charge sheet which irked Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

Expressed his displeasure, the judge directed the central probe agency to file the final report by June 7.

The CBI had filed a supplementary charge sheet against three accused-two candidates, Ashok Kumar and Babita, and Bhola Yadav, who was the personal secretary to Lalu Prasad when he was the railway minister, in March.

The court had on February 28 granted bail to Prasad's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and their daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav in the case.

The CBI has alleged that several people were appointed to Group "D" positions in various zones of the Indian Railways from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels they sold at heavily discounted rates to the family members of Prasad, who was the railway minister in the UPA I government.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the case over alleged money laundering.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: REVEALED! What causes Singapore Airlines flight sharp altitude drop while cruising at its top speed I DETAILS